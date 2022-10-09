April Price Hits $0.0465 on Major Exchanges (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. April has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $14,231.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One April token can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, April has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

April Profile

April was first traded on May 17th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 tokens. April’s official Twitter account is @aprilmyoracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. April’s official website is apriloracle.com.

Buying and Selling April

According to CryptoCompare, “April (APRIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. April has a current supply of 121,536,600 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of April is 0.04685195 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,136.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apriloracle.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade April should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase April using one of the exchanges listed above.

