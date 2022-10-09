Apron Network Reaches Market Cap of $236,497.51 (APN)

Apron Network (APN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Apron Network token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Apron Network has a market cap of $236,497.51 and $1.78 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apron Network Profile

APN is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2020. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 tokens. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1. The official website for Apron Network is apron.network.

Buying and Selling Apron Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron Network (APN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Apron Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 93,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Apron Network is 0.00261333 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $109,286.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apron.network.”

