ARB Protocol Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ARB)

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. ARB Protocol has a market capitalization of $30,100.51 and approximately $10,212.00 worth of ARB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARB Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARB Protocol has traded 75.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00067210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ARB Protocol Token Profile

ARB Protocol (ARB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2022. ARB Protocol’s total supply is 555,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ARB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @arbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARB Protocol is arbsolana.com.

Buying and Selling ARB Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ARB Protocol (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. ARB Protocol has a current supply of 555,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARB Protocol is 0.00047379 USD and is down -55.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30,683.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

