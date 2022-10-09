Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) versus Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Head to Head Analysis

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Great Ajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $466.09 million 4.33 $339.30 million $2.03 5.84 Great Ajax $77.95 million 2.22 $41.85 million $0.45 16.93

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 76.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 54.35% 17.41% 2.33% Great Ajax 33.63% 9.19% 2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arbor Realty Trust and Great Ajax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Great Ajax 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 70.18%. Great Ajax has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 92.48%. Given Great Ajax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Great Ajax on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

