Arcadia Token ($ARC) Hits One Day Volume of $16,686.00

Arcadia Token ($ARC) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Arcadia Token has traded down 62.3% against the US dollar. One Arcadia Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Arcadia Token has a total market cap of $17,167.96 and approximately $16,686.00 worth of Arcadia Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcadia Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Arcadia Token Profile

Arcadia Token’s launch date was July 12th, 2022. Arcadia Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,350,000 tokens. Arcadia Token’s official website is playarcadia.io. Arcadia Token’s official Twitter account is @arcadiap2e and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcadia Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arcadia Token ($ARC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Arcadia Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arcadia Token is 0.01301285 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://playarcadia.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcadia Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcadia Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcadia Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcadia Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcadia Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.