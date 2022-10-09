Arcane Token (ARCANE) Price Down 73.5% This Week

Arcane Token (ARCANE) traded down 75.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Arcane Token has a market cap of $8,991.22 and approximately $12,947.00 worth of Arcane Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arcane Token has traded down 73.5% against the dollar. One Arcane Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Arcane Token Token Profile

Arcane Token’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Arcane Token’s total supply is 88,960,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,587,481 tokens. Arcane Token’s official Twitter account is @arcanetokenbnb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcane Token’s official website is www.arcanetoken.io.

Arcane Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arcane Token (ARCANE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Arcane Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Arcane Token is 0.0001015 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arcanetoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcane Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcane Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcane Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

