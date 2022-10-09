ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.70 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.05.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.34. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

