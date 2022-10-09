ARCS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $563,887.29 (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. ARCS has a total market cap of $563,887.29 and $222,654.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARCS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARCS Token Profile

ARCS was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 tokens. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @arcs_arx and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.

ARCS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARCS (ARX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARCS has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARCS is 0.00191022 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $69,512.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arcs-chain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARCS using one of the exchanges listed above.

