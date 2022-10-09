Ares Management Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,834,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

