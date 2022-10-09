ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $223.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.08 and its 200 day moving average is $228.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

