ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $129,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $33.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.