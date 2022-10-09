ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,908,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.06. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

