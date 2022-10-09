ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $629,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

ALL stock opened at $130.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

