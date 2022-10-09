ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $761,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 45.5% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 87.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,632,000 after purchasing an additional 900,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

