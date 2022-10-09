ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $870,000 Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.57.

UHS stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.57 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $115.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

