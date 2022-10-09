ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

