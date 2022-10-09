ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New $928,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPIP opened at $25.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

