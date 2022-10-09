ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $259.71 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $254.27 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.