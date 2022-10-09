ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 523 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Starbucks by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 42,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,321,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

SBUX opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

