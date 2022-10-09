ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 6,088 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Energizer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $41.62.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

