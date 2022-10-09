ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 3,926 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $58.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.