ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 87 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.07.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.94.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.