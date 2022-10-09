ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $434.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.10.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

