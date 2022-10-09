ARGI Investment Services LLC Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

