ARize (ARZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115,659.27

ARize (ARZ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, ARize has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARize token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ARize has a total market capitalization of $115,659.27 and approximately $15,945.00 worth of ARize was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ARize Token Profile

ARize was first traded on March 28th, 2022. ARize’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,545,099 tokens. ARize’s official website is arize.io. ARize’s official Twitter account is @official_arize and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ARize is https://reddit.com/r/arize-io.

ARize Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARize (ARZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ARize has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARize is 0.00151016 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12,458.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arize.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARize directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARize should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARize using one of the exchanges listed above.

