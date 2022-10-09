Ark Rivals (ARKN) Price Down 28.9% This Week

Ark Rivals (ARKN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Ark Rivals token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark Rivals has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. Ark Rivals has a market capitalization of $114,630.43 and approximately $9,903.00 worth of Ark Rivals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ark Rivals

Ark Rivals’ genesis date was February 15th, 2022. Ark Rivals’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,200 tokens. The official website for Ark Rivals is arkrivals.com. The official message board for Ark Rivals is discord.gg/c9zzxzmdef. Ark Rivals’ official Twitter account is @ark_rivals and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Rivals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark Rivals (ARKN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ark Rivals has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ark Rivals is 0.00299029 USD and is down -13.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $171,960.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arkrivals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark Rivals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark Rivals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark Rivals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

