Arkadiko Finance (DIKO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $118,800.00

Arkadiko Finance (DIKO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Arkadiko Finance has a market capitalization of $118,800.00 and approximately $11,109.00 worth of Arkadiko Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arkadiko Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arkadiko Finance has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arkadiko Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Arkadiko Finance Token Profile

Arkadiko Finance’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Arkadiko Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Arkadiko Finance’s official Twitter account is @arkadikofinance. The official website for Arkadiko Finance is arkadiko.finance. Arkadiko Finance’s official message board is arkadikofinance.medium.com.

Arkadiko Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arkadiko Finance (DIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Arkadiko Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arkadiko Finance is 0.0198 USD and is up 21.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,138.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arkadiko.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arkadiko Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arkadiko Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arkadiko Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arkadiko Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arkadiko Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.