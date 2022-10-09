Arlington Partners LLC Buys 8,032 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.9% in the second quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 36,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 17.9% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Walt Disney by 312.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

About Walt Disney

Get Rating

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

