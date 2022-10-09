Arlington Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

