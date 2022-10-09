Artemis Protocol (MIS) Price Up 252.3% This Week

Artemis Protocol (MIS) traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Artemis Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Artemis Protocol has traded up 252.3% against the U.S. dollar. Artemis Protocol has a total market cap of $30,136.20 and approximately $11,434.00 worth of Artemis Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Artemis Protocol

Artemis Protocol was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Artemis Protocol’s total supply is 9,217,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,217,854 tokens. The official website for Artemis Protocol is app.artemisprotocol.one. Artemis Protocol’s official Twitter account is @artemisprotoco1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemis Protocol (MIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Harmony platform. Artemis Protocol has a current supply of 9,217,854.777 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Artemis Protocol is 0.00332832 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $401.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.artemisprotocol.one/.”

