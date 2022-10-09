Artemis Vision (ARV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70,100.00

Artemis Vision (ARV) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Artemis Vision has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Artemis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Artemis Vision has a total market capitalization of $8,401.32 and $70,100.00 worth of Artemis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Artemis Vision

Artemis Vision launched on November 29th, 2021. Artemis Vision’s total supply is 5,170,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000 tokens. The official message board for Artemis Vision is medium.com/@artemisvision. The official website for Artemis Vision is artemisvision.io. The Reddit community for Artemis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Artemis Vision’s official Twitter account is @artemisvision_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Artemis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemis Vision (ARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Artemis Vision has a current supply of 5,170,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Artemis Vision is 0.04378642 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://artemisvision.io/.”

