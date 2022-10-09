Artificial Intelligence Price Down 11.4% This Week (AI)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Artificial Intelligence has a total market cap of $56,775.42 and $18,318.00 worth of Artificial Intelligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artificial Intelligence token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Artificial Intelligence has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Artificial Intelligence Token Profile

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2021. Artificial Intelligence’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,000,000,000 tokens. Artificial Intelligence’s official website is artificialintelligence.finance. Artificial Intelligence’s official Twitter account is @aicoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Artificial Intelligence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Artificial Intelligence has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Artificial Intelligence is 0.00000006 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,359.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://artificialintelligence.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artificial Intelligence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artificial Intelligence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artificial Intelligence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

