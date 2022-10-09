Artik (ARTK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $42,171.04

Artik (ARTK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Artik has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One Artik token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Artik has a market cap of $42,171.04 and $24,011.00 worth of Artik was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Artik alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Artik Profile

Artik was first traded on February 27th, 2022. Artik’s total supply is 981,432,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,652,985 tokens. The official website for Artik is artikfinance.com. Artik’s official Twitter account is @artikfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Artik is https://reddit.com/r/ArtikFinance. The official message board for Artik is medium.com/@artik_finance.

Artik Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artik (ARTK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Artik has a current supply of 981,432,538.018354 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Artik is 0.00010598 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://artikfinance.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artik directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artik should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artik using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artik and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.