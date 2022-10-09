Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Lowered to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $140.70 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $1.16. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.