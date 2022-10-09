Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Lowered to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $140.70 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.