ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

ASE Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

ASX stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology



ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

