Asgard Dao V2 (ASGARDV2) Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges

Asgard Dao V2 (ASGARDV2) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Asgard Dao V2 has a market capitalization of $733.66 and approximately $42,025.00 worth of Asgard Dao V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Asgard Dao V2 has traded 73.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Asgard Dao V2 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Asgard Dao V2

Asgard Dao V2’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Asgard Dao V2’s total supply is 48,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,963 tokens. Asgard Dao V2’s official website is asgarddao.live. Asgard Dao V2’s official Twitter account is @asgarddao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asgard Dao V2’s official message board is medium.com/@asgard_dao.

Buying and Selling Asgard Dao V2

According to CryptoCompare, “Asgard Dao V2 (ASGARDV2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Asgard Dao V2 has a current supply of 48,258 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asgard Dao V2 is 0.01956962 USD and is up 18.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $168.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://asgarddao.live/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard Dao V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard Dao V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asgard Dao V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

