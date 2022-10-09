Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 71 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.88) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

