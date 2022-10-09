Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84,968.92

Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Astra Guild Ventures has a market capitalization of $84,968.92 and $118,779.00 worth of Astra Guild Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astra Guild Ventures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astra Guild Ventures has traded up 46.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Astra Guild Ventures’ launch date was December 23rd, 2021. Astra Guild Ventures’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,464,973 tokens. Astra Guild Ventures’ official website is astraguild.io. The Reddit community for Astra Guild Ventures is https://reddit.com/r/astraguildventures and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Astra Guild Ventures’ official Twitter account is @astraguild and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astra Guild Ventures’ official message board is astraguildventures.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astra Guild Ventures has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Astra Guild Ventures is 0.00068365 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $59,222.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://astraguild.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astra Guild Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astra Guild Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astra Guild Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

