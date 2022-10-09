Astro Verse Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ASV)

Astro Verse (ASV) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Astro Verse has a market capitalization of $32,110.85 and $46,654.00 worth of Astro Verse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astro Verse has traded down 75.7% against the US dollar. One Astro Verse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Astro Verse

Astro Verse launched on December 27th, 2021. Astro Verse’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,575,000,000 tokens. Astro Verse’s official Twitter account is @astroversespace and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astro Verse’s official website is astro-verse.space.

Astro Verse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astro Verse (ASV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Astro Verse has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Astro Verse is 0.00001243 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://astro-verse.space/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astro Verse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astro Verse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astro Verse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

