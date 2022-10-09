AtEM Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $334,058.55 (ATEM)

AtEM (ATEM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One AtEM token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. AtEM has a market cap of $334,058.55 and $10,704.00 worth of AtEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AtEM has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AtEM Profile

AtEM launched on May 23rd, 2022. AtEM’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,999,987 tokens. AtEM’s official Twitter account is @atemcoin?. The official website for AtEM is atemcoin.io.

AtEM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AtEM (ATEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AtEM has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AtEM is 0.00003454 USD and is down -11.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,889.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atemcoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AtEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

