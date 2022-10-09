Atlantis Loans Polygon (ATLX) Price Hits $0.0322 on Major Exchanges

Atlantis Loans Polygon (ATLX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Atlantis Loans Polygon has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One Atlantis Loans Polygon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlantis Loans Polygon has a market capitalization of $43,569.43 and $51,322.00 worth of Atlantis Loans Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atlantis Loans Polygon Token Profile

Atlantis Loans Polygon’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,352,427 tokens. Atlantis Loans Polygon’s official Twitter account is @atlantis_loans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlantis Loans Polygon’s official website is atlantis.loans.

Buying and Selling Atlantis Loans Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlantis Loans Polygon (ATLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Atlantis Loans Polygon has a current supply of 6,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Atlantis Loans Polygon is 0.03205538 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atlantis.loans.”

