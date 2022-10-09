Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $2,049,701.30 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $228.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

