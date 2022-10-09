Auditchain Price Down 74.6% This Week (AUDT)

Auditchain (AUDT) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Auditchain has a market capitalization of $57,391.84 and approximately $12,271.00 worth of Auditchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auditchain has traded 74.6% lower against the dollar. One Auditchain token can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Auditchain Token Profile

Auditchain launched on April 11th, 2017. Auditchain’s total supply is 5,821,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Auditchain is https://reddit.com/r/auditchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auditchain’s official Twitter account is @auditchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auditchain’s official message board is blog.auditchain.finance. The official website for Auditchain is auditchain.finance.

Auditchain Token Trading

Auditchain (AUDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Auditchain has a current supply of 5,821,453 with 0 in circulation.

