Audius Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $167.62 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius (AUDIO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Audius has a current supply of 1,128,867,308 with 830,924,708 in circulation. The last known price of Audius is 0.20014969 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,453,127.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://audius.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

