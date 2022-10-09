Aufin Protocol (AUN) Price Up 37.1% This Week

Aufin Protocol (AUN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Aufin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Aufin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16,320.38 and approximately $62,837.00 worth of Aufin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aufin Protocol has traded up 37.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aufin Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.56 or 0.99966405 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Aufin Protocol Token Profile

Aufin Protocol is a token. Its launch date was April 24th, 2022. Aufin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aufin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/aufinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aufin Protocol is aufinprotocol.com. Aufin Protocol’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5393738.0. Aufin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @protocolaufin.

Buying and Selling Aufin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Aufin Protocol (AUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aufin Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Aufin Protocol is 0.02372148 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aufinprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aufin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aufin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aufin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aufin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aufin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.