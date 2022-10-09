AurusDeFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,238.00 (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. AurusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AurusDeFi has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AurusDeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00013011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AurusDeFi

AurusDeFi’s launch date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 tokens. The official message board for AurusDeFi is aurus.io/news. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/aurus. AurusDeFi’s official website is www.aurus.io. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @aurusofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AurusDeFi (AWX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AurusDeFi has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AurusDeFi is 2.43315966 USD and is down -9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,019.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aurus.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

