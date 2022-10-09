Autobusd Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week (ABS)

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Autobusd token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Autobusd has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Autobusd has a total market capitalization of $15,347.30 and $28,278.00 worth of Autobusd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001043 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Autobusd

Autobusd (ABS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. Autobusd’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,902 tokens. Autobusd’s official website is autobusd.com. Autobusd’s official Twitter account is @autobusd9 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Autobusd

According to CryptoCompare, “Autobusd (ABS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Autobusd has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Autobusd is 0.01079343 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $30.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://autobusd.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autobusd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autobusd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autobusd using one of the exchanges listed above.

