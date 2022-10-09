Automata Network (ATA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.48 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Automata Network token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $41.48 million and $3.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network launched on January 3rd, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,044,571 tokens. The official website for Automata Network is ata.network. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork. Automata Network’s official message board is medium.com/atanetwork.

Buying and Selling Automata Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network (ATA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Automata Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 172,252,000 in circulation. The last known price of Automata Network is 0.14936023 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,478,100.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ata.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.