Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $323,971.78

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $323,971.78 and $50,758.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 tokens. Autonio’s official website is www.autonio.foundation. The Reddit community for Autonio is https://reddit.com/r/autonio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Autonio is medium.com/@autoniofoundation. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @ai_autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonio (NIOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonio has a current supply of 315,000,000 with 94,440,196.2222 in circulation. The last known price of Autonio is 0.00327835 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $38,506.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.autonio.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.