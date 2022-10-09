AutoSingle Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (AUTOS)

AutoSingle (AUTOS) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One AutoSingle token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. AutoSingle has a total market cap of $88,269.39 and approximately $12,156.00 worth of AutoSingle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AutoSingle has traded down 74.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AutoSingle Token Profile

AutoSingle’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. AutoSingle’s official Twitter account is @autosingle and its Facebook page is accessible here. AutoSingle’s official website is autosingle.singlefinance.io.

Buying and Selling AutoSingle

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoSingle (AUTOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. AutoSingle has a current supply of 0. The last known price of AutoSingle is 0.00478024 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $73.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://autosingle.singlefinance.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AutoSingle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AutoSingle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AutoSingle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

